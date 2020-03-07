E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Missing German Shepherd Poppy found by police

PUBLISHED: 21:10 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:34 07 March 2020

A German Shepherd believed to have been stolen has been returned to its owners by Suffolk police Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A German Shepherd believed to have been stolen has been returned to its owners by Suffolk police Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

A German Shepherd puppy named poppy which was understood to have been stolen has been returned to its owners.

Four-month-old Poppy was reported missing after police said she was taken from her home in Onehouse, near Stowmarket on Friday, March 6.

Police later announced she had been found and returned to her owners by 8pm on Saturday.

Stowmarket police said in a tweet: "THANK YOU! Thank you to all the public who shared our appeal to find #Poppy. She has been found and returned to owners."

