‘I felt so alone’ - brave mum speaks out one year after suicide attempt

PUBLISHED: 19:12 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:12 08 September 2020

Hedydd Davis lives in Stowmarket with her husband and two children. Picture: HEDYDD DAVIS

Archant

A woman from Stowmarket, who was hospitalised for a month after a failed suicide attempt last year, has a message for other people suffering from mental health issues.

Heydd with her husband Darren and children Rhys and Brooke. Picture: DAVIS FAMILYHeydd with her husband Darren and children Rhys and Brooke. Picture: DAVIS FAMILY

Hedydd Davis was admitted to Ipswich Hospital on September 9, 2019, after being “consumed” by her mental health and trying to take her own life.

Exactly one year on, the mother-of-two has fully recovered and has reached the semi-finals of a national competition which is fundraising for several charities.

“I have struggled with my mental health since I was in my teens,” the 34-year-old admitted. “I just got to the point where my medication didn’t work and I shut myself away.

“I had two amazing kids and a husband but it just consumes you and I felt so alone even though I had them around me. I wasn’t motivated in myself.”

Hedydd as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Picture: GILES PJ PHOTOGRAPHYHedydd as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Picture: GILES PJ PHOTOGRAPHY

After being admitted to the Woodlands unit at Ipswich Hospital, Hedydd went through a long recovery process to return home to her husband Darren and children, Rhys and Brooke.

She said the hospital staff were “amazing” and do incredible work with a lot of very poorly people.

Now, Hedydd has found solace in cosplay, where she dresses up as characters from films such as Beauty and the Beast, Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel.

Hedydd as Mantis from Guardians of the Galaxy. Picture: GOTHIC PANDA PHOTOGRAPHYHedydd as Mantis from Guardians of the Galaxy. Picture: GOTHIC PANDA PHOTOGRAPHY

You may also want to watch:

She now volunteers to make appearances as popular characters at the Little Havens Hospice in Rayleigh, Essex, where she is part of the Thundersley Superhero Alliance.

It was through a friend she met doing cosplay that Hedydd got involved in the UK Calendar Girls competition, which she entered to push her out of her comfort zone and address her anxieties.

From over 1,000 applicants the 34-year-old has made it to the last 200 and the vote for the final 12 closes on Friday, September 11.

Hedydd as Mantis from Guardians of the Galaxy. Picture: GOTHIC PANDA PHOTOGRAPHYHedydd as Mantis from Guardians of the Galaxy. Picture: GOTHIC PANDA PHOTOGRAPHY

“I realised if you’re not doing something you love you’re not really living and the calendar girls competition take all body types and ages,” she added.

“Some people think it’s tacky but it is so supportive and I’ve made friends with so many other women. We are all so different but raise each other up.”

Reaching the year anniversary of when she tried to end her life, Hedydd has a message for those suffering in silence.

She said: “You will get through it. As hard as it is for you it’s so important to speak out to make sure you are looked after.”

To vote for Hedydd, text UKCG 136 to 81400 before lines close at 11.59pm on Friday.

Votes cost £150 plus your standard network charge and 30% of the money from her votes are donated to Mental Health Awareness and The Chestnut Appeal.

