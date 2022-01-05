News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stowmarket malt factory to feature in BBC's Inside the Factory tonight

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:05 AM January 5, 2022
Updated: 10:18 AM January 5, 2022
Cheery Healey enjoys a slice of malt loaf from Muntons' Stowmarket factory, which will feature on BBC's Inside the Factory

Cherry Healey enjoys a slice of malt loaf from Muntons' Stowmarket factory, which will feature on BBC's Inside the Factory - Credit: Archant/BBC/Voltage TV

Muntons' malt factory in Stowmarket will be the focus of an episode of Inside the Factory, with Gregg Wallace and Cherry Healey, on BBC Two tonight.

The documentary series will showcase the manufacturing process of one of the nation's favourite dishes, malt loaf.

The episode was recorded in December 2020 and shows George Irving, maltings director, taking Healey around the facilities.

Gregg Wallace takes a tour around the Soreen factory in Manchester

Gregg Wallace takes a tour around the Soreen factory in Manchester - Credit: BBC/Voltage TV

It will then switch to the Soreen factory in Manchester, where Wallace will discover how malt loaf is made.

Mark Tyldesley, managing director at Muntons said: "We’re looking forward to the new series of Inside the Factory and in particular this week’s malt loaf episode.

"It was a tremendous honour and an exciting opportunity to be included, and to welcome Cherry and the TV crew to our site certainly created quite a buzz within our teams."

