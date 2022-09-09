'Like a granny to us all': Stowmarket pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Vanessa Holden (right) and members of staff at Cancer Research UK put together a window display commemorating Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Archant

The people of Stowmarket have been sharing their memories of - and paying tribute to - Queen Elizabeth II.

Tributes to the nation's longest serving monarch were visible all over the town - with window displays prominent in the high street.

Members of the community expressed their sadness at the Queen's death - who one resident said had become "like a granny to us all".

Ali Keeley, 55, from Age UK, which has adorned its shop's windows in a black theme paying respects to Her Majesty, said: “It’s very sad – I feel really sad for King Charles III who’s now got to put a good head on, because at the end of the day it’s his family.

Age UK on the high street put together a black-themed window display to mark the passing of the Queen. - Credit: Archant

Ali Keeley, from Age UK, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her passing on Thursday September 8. - Credit: Archant

“To see her with Liz Truss two days before she died is quite shocking really, that it happened so soon when you’d seen her standing there.

“She’s been in my life a long time, I have seen her on a couple of occasions – I vaguely remember in 1977 standing on the mall for the silver jubilee when I was about 10 years old.

“She came to Ipswich probably about 18 years ago and I can remember standing on the street waiting for the car and you get that butterfly feeling when you see her.

The display included a black dress and suit surrounded by dark-coloured footwear. - Credit: Archant

“I’ve watched all the royal weddings and everything. When we were young my grandfather insisted no-one was allowed to speak - we all had to sit in silence to watch the Queen’s speech - it’s a tradition that we’ve always carried on.

“I thought the jubilee celebrations this year were absolutely amazing, I watched every single bit of footage.

“It was poignant because I think you do think is this the last time we’re going to see her in public due to the effects of losing her husband and her age."

Alissa Horrex, 27, said she was "really surprised" by the news of the Queen's death on Thursday (September 8), and described her as "like a mother figure".

27-year-old Alissa Horrex paid tribute to the Queen, saying she was "like a mother figure." - Credit: Archant

She added that “she always tried to be positive and get through” as well as praising the role she played with speeches during the Covid pandemic, saying “she focused on all the positives and was praising people".

Fifty-five-year-old Vanessa Holden, from Cancer Research UK, another shop that has put together a poignant commemorative window display, also paid tribute to the Queen, who she described as “a really friendly, lovely lady".

Some stores decided to keep their doors shut today (September 9) as a mark of respect of the passing of the Queen. - Credit: Archant

“She’s been like a granny to us all.

“It's very sad, I did cry because it just brings back memories of your own grandparents when they die."

Vanessa said she was in attendance when the Queen visited the town, saying: “I was in the marketplace when she got out of the car. It was amazing.

“There was a buzz going right the way through the crowds because it was lined with people both sides of the street right the way along.”

Stowmarket Mayor Barry Salmon said: "As mayor on behalf of the people of Stowmarket we would send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal family on the sad loss our Queen Elizabeth.

Mayor Barry Salmon was amongst those paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Stowmarket Town Council

"She served the people of the country with dignity and loyalty for over 70 years and will be greatly missed.

"We wish King Charles III well as he takes up his new position as sovereign."

Stowmarket Town Council has confirmed that a book of condolence has been opened at Milton House, on Milton Road South.

There is also an opportunity for people to lay flowers and mementoes at the front of Milton House, around the flag pole.