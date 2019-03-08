Person dies after being hit by train at Stowmarket

Some Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street have been cancelled as a result of someone being hit by a train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A person has died after being hit by a train at Stowmarket, a spokesman for train operator Greater Anglia has confirmed.

The incident happened shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday, September 14.

A spokesman for the train provider has today confirmed that the person involved in the collision has died, but was unable to provide any further details.

Rail passengers are still facing disruption as a result of the incident, with five services between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street currently cancelled.

Further cancellations are in place from Ipswich to Norwich as part of planned track renewal works, with replacement bus services running between the two stations until 3am Monday.

Full list of cancellations Between Ipswich and London

11.43am Ipswich to London Liverpool Street

1.30pm London Liverprool Street to Ipswich

3.43pm Ipswich to London Liverpool Street

5.30pm London Liverpool Street to Ipswich

7.43pm Ipswich to London Liverpool Street