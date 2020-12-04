February 2021 start date for new Stowmarket police and fire station construction

An artist impression of what the new shared police and fire station in Stowmarket could look like. Picture: Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS LTD CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS LTD

Construction work on a new fire and police station in Stowmarket will get underway in the new year, after planning permission was granted.

Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for environment and public protection said the shared police and fire stations gave the services modern facilities to operate from. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for environment and public protection said the shared police and fire stations gave the services modern facilities to operate from. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

The green light was given last month for the facility, to be built at the A1120 junction with the B1113 Needham Road.

Suffolk County Council said the new site had quick access to the A14 and, once completed, will release the existing buildings in Lockington Road and Violet Hill Road for sale.

The facility is the latest in a programme of joint fire and police stations across the county, aiming to reduce costs for both public services and improve joined-up work between the pair.

Councillor Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for environment and public protection, said: “The Stowmarket project will join the 16 stations across Suffolk, where Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service already shares facilities with Suffolk Constabulary or East of England Ambulance Service.

“These existing sites have given us all a strong foundation for success, enabling all partners to save on running costs, but most importantly giving our emergency services modern facilities and bases to work from.

“Along with the current refurbishments at Princes Street fire station, the new site in Stowmarket will be another facility to help keep Suffolk safe.”

The council said the new facility will house more staff and include new training facilities.

Preparation work on site will begin by the end of February with construction taking place shortly after.

Those works are expected to take around a year in all, with a planned opening in April 2022.

On Monday, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet is set to approve £431,740 from housing developer contributions to enable the £3.9million scheme to go ahead.

The rest of the sum is made up of nearly £1.7m from the police and police and crime commissioner’s offices, £1.2m from the government and £508,000 from the county council and fire service.

According to Mid Suffolk’s report, the blue light services hub will also allow for increased staff numbers and better response times to emergencies.

Solar panels and electric vehicle charging points will be included as part of the catalogue of green measures for the new build.

Police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: “I am very pleased with the existing shared stations across the county; it saves money and improves the joint working of these two key blue light services.”