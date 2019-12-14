E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 'large amount' of suspected drugs and cash

PUBLISHED: 11:55 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 14 December 2019

Two people were arrested by police following the traffic stop Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Police in Stowmarket have arrested two people after a 'large amount' of suspected drugs and money was found during a traffic stop.

Officers also seized an amount of cash Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEOfficers also seized an amount of cash Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

According to the Stowmarket police Twitter feed, the occupants of the car had failed to stop for officers.

The car they were driving was later found to have been stolen

The tweet reads: "A fail to stop and decamp in Stowmarket lead to two being arrested with a large amount of suspected drugs and money being recovered.

"Enquiries revealed they were also using a stolen car so further arrested."

A large amount of suspected drugs was seized by Stowmarket police following a traffic stop Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEA large amount of suspected drugs was seized by Stowmarket police following a traffic stop Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

They praised the teamwork between the road traffic teams in the area, as well as the police dog team and officers from Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

