Traffic stop leads to seizure of 'large amount' of suspected drugs and cash

Police in Stowmarket have arrested two people after a 'large amount' of suspected drugs and money was found during a traffic stop.

According to the Stowmarket police Twitter feed, the occupants of the car had failed to stop for officers.

The car they were driving was later found to have been stolen

The tweet reads: "A fail to stop and decamp in Stowmarket lead to two being arrested with a large amount of suspected drugs and money being recovered.

"Enquiries revealed they were also using a stolen car so further arrested."

They praised the teamwork between the road traffic teams in the area, as well as the police dog team and officers from Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.