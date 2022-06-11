'It is a safe and happy space' - What it's like to be a police cadet

Felix Whiting, head police cadet with the Stowmarket Police Cadets speaks of what it is like to be a cadet - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A police cadet has spoken of the "fantastic" work they do, within the community and for themselves.

Felix Whiting, a member of the Stowmarket Police Cadets, has spoken about what being a cadet has done for him personally, as well as the advantages for the local community.

Felix, from Hitcham, has been a member since he was 13, and now aged 17, he has gone on to become head police cadet, a position he has held since July last year.

He said: "I love being a police cadet because it gives you a good sense of purpose.

"With young people nowadays, there are not a lot of opportunities for young people to do something for the community and give a purpose, so it is quite nice through our work in the community we are able to represent young people in a positive way."

The police cadets take young people aged between 13 and 18 and offer them a safe place to go and meet new people, as well as helping with the community, and volunteering at events such as Suffolk Pride and Latitude.

He said: "I joined as soon as I could when I was 13, because I didn't have much to do outside of school, and at the time, I wanted to be a police officer so it made sense.

"The cadets is a group of young people, and we all get along really well, and it encourages our strengths and gives us more confidence and better communication skills.

"I have loved meeting new people and learning new skills.

"It is a safe and happy space for young people to come together, and there is no cliques or groups, it is just a great community of youngsters, and we get to help the community at the same time which is fantastic."

The police cadets help in the community by litter picking, and handing out leaflets, but also provide a service the police can't always provide, which is a visible presence for people to feel safe and can raise their concerns, too.

