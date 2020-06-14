E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Officers in good spirits and recuperating from alleged assault injuries

14 June, 2020 - 19:00
Inspector Shawn Wakeling paid tribute to the officers Picture: ARCHANT

Inspector Shawn Wakeling paid tribute to the officers Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Two Suffolk police officers are recuperating after receiving hospital treatment for injuries suffered in an alleged assault.

Inspector Shawn Wakeling of Suffolk police Picture: ARCHANTInspector Shawn Wakeling of Suffolk police Picture: ARCHANT

The constables were reportedly attacked after responding to an incident in Stowmarket.

A female officer suffered a fractured eye socket, broken jaw and swelling, while a male officer sustained a cut to his face.

Both were taken to hospital and later discharged after treatment.

The constabulary has confirmed the officers are resting at home and both in good spirits.

Inspector Shawn Wakeling said he was in close contact with them, adding: “I pay tribute to them both for their bravery.

“As a policing family we will do all we can to support them.

“We wish them a prompt recovery and look forward to welcoming them back to operational duties in due course. ”

Police were called at 8.25pm on Wednesday, June 3 to reports that two 17-year-old girls had been threatened by three males near to Stowmarket railway station.

They reported being followed into Creeting Road West, where one of the males allegedly brandished a machete before striking one of them on the leg not causing injury. The same girl reported being punched in the head three times.

Police located the suspects in the vicinity of Newton Road. In the process of attempting to arrest the males, two officers were assaulted.

Police are investigating another assault in Ipswich Road at about 8am, when a 56-year-old man was allegedly punched in the face and a bottle thrown at his car windscreen.

The attack is being linked with the vandalism of two vehicles in the town on May 22.

Three males, aged 16, 18, 21, were arrested.

The 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old man have been released without charge and face no further action in connection with the alleged assaults. The teenage boy remains under investigation on suspicion of cannabis possession.

Local 18-year-old Dylan Craig was charged with GBH, ABH, two counts of assault by beating, possession of a bladed article and criminal damage in connection with the breaking of a car windscreen on the same night.

He was also charged with a further two criminal damage offences relating to broken windscreens on two vehicles on May 22.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Officers in good spirits and recuperating from alleged assault injuries

Inspector Shawn Wakeling paid tribute to the officers Picture: ARCHANT

North Stander: How Town should tackle the season ticket refund issue

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, left, and general manager Lee O'Neill face a lot of big questions in the coming weels and months - and they must get the season ticket refund issue right, says Terry Hunt Picture: STEVE WALLER

See inside the famous house which moved up a hill as it goes on the market for £1.9m

The famous Ballingdon Hall in Sudbury has gone on the market for �1.9 million, after it was moved half a mile up a hill more than 48 years ago (inset photo). Picture: JOHN ROSS/NICHOLAS PERCIVAL

No new Covid-related deaths in Suffolk or north Essex hospitals – and national daily death toll falls

Ipswich Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Villagers urged to ‘have your say’ before fields lost to build 340 homes

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK
Drive 24