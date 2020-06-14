Officers in good spirits and recuperating from alleged assault injuries

Two Suffolk police officers are recuperating after receiving hospital treatment for injuries suffered in an alleged assault.

Inspector Shawn Wakeling of Suffolk police Picture: ARCHANT Inspector Shawn Wakeling of Suffolk police Picture: ARCHANT

The constables were reportedly attacked after responding to an incident in Stowmarket.

A female officer suffered a fractured eye socket, broken jaw and swelling, while a male officer sustained a cut to his face.

Both were taken to hospital and later discharged after treatment.

The constabulary has confirmed the officers are resting at home and both in good spirits.

Inspector Shawn Wakeling said he was in close contact with them, adding: “I pay tribute to them both for their bravery.

“As a policing family we will do all we can to support them.

“We wish them a prompt recovery and look forward to welcoming them back to operational duties in due course. ”

Police were called at 8.25pm on Wednesday, June 3 to reports that two 17-year-old girls had been threatened by three males near to Stowmarket railway station.

They reported being followed into Creeting Road West, where one of the males allegedly brandished a machete before striking one of them on the leg – not causing injury. The same girl reported being punched in the head three times.

Police located the suspects in the vicinity of Newton Road. In the process of attempting to arrest the males, two officers were assaulted.

Police are investigating another assault in Ipswich Road at about 8am, when a 56-year-old man was allegedly punched in the face and a bottle thrown at his car windscreen.

The attack is being linked with the vandalism of two vehicles in the town on May 22.

Three males, aged 16, 18, 21, were arrested.

The 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old man have been released without charge and face no further action in connection with the alleged assaults. The teenage boy remains under investigation on suspicion of cannabis possession.

Local 18-year-old Dylan Craig was charged with GBH, ABH, two counts of assault by beating, possession of a bladed article and criminal damage in connection with the breaking of a car windscreen on the same night.

He was also charged with a further two criminal damage offences relating to broken windscreens on two vehicles on May 22.