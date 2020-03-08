Man arrested after German Shepherd Poppy taken from home

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a German Shepherd puppy was taken from her home.

Stowmarket police issued an appeal for help after Poppy, who is only four months old, was taken from her owner's home in Onehouse on Friday night.

Throughout Saturday, members of the public reported seeing a dog of similar description to Poppy for sale online.

Poppy was later tracked down and returned to her owners 8pm on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, Stowmarket police confirmed a man had been arrested on suspicion of burglary and had been taken in for questioning.