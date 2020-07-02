E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fraudsters use fake banknotes to pay for PlayStation 4 and Xbox

PUBLISHED: 14:53 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 02 July 2020

A PlayStation 4 and Xbox were paid for using the fake banknotes (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A PlayStation 4 and Xbox were paid for using the fake banknotes (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police are urging residents to be vigilant after a man and a woman paid for more than £400 worth of gaming consoles and accessories with fake banknotes.

Suffolk police said two separate victims in Stowmarket were defrauded on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27.

On each occasion, the suspects had paid for the goods in cash and left before their victims realised it was fake.

A PlayStation 4 worth £160 and an Xbox and headset worth £260 were paid for with the fake cash.

All of the goods had been advertised online.

The main suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, unshaven and speaks with a local accent.

He was wearing dark shorts and a white t-shirt in one incident and black top in the other.

He was driving a dark vehicle, believed to be a Mercedes A-Class.

The second suspect is described as a heavily-built woman, aged between 35 and 40, with brown medium-length hair.

She was wearing grey pyjama trousers and a pink pyjama top, with a tattoo on the underside of her right wrist.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 35893/20 or 36030/20.

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

