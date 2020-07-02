Fraudsters use fake banknotes to pay for PlayStation 4 and Xbox

Police are urging residents to be vigilant after a man and a woman paid for more than £400 worth of gaming consoles and accessories with fake banknotes.

Suffolk police said two separate victims in Stowmarket were defrauded on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27.

On each occasion, the suspects had paid for the goods in cash and left before their victims realised it was fake.

A PlayStation 4 worth £160 and an Xbox and headset worth £260 were paid for with the fake cash.

All of the goods had been advertised online.

The main suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, unshaven and speaks with a local accent.

He was wearing dark shorts and a white t-shirt in one incident and black top in the other.

He was driving a dark vehicle, believed to be a Mercedes A-Class.

The second suspect is described as a heavily-built woman, aged between 35 and 40, with brown medium-length hair.

She was wearing grey pyjama trousers and a pink pyjama top, with a tattoo on the underside of her right wrist.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 35893/20 or 36030/20.