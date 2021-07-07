News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stowmarket's first 24-hour gym opens its doors at former Aldi site

Sophie Barnett

Published: 11:30 AM July 7, 2021   
PureGym has now opened in Stowmarket.

PureGym has welcomed its first gym-goers in Stowmarket following a huge revamp of the closed down Aldi store.

The site in Gipping Way was bought by Mid Suffolk District Council in 2018 in a bid to speed its regeneration, with national fitness chain PureGym converting the space into a 24-hour gym.

It will offer low price, no contract memberships, bringing affordable fitness into the local community.

The Stowmarket site comes complete with a functional zone, free weights, fixed resistance, cardio equipment and a fitness studio. 

Cllr Gerard Brewster cut the ribbon at the opening of Pure Gym in Stowmarket.

Councillor Peter Gould, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for assets and investment, said attracting a strong national brand such as PureGym shows the town has a "bright and positive future".

"Stowmarket already has a huge amount to offer to residents and visitors and the addition of PureGym builds on this and takes forward our ambition to improve the health and wellbeing of our citizens," he said.

The gym is situated in an easily accessible location with plenty of free parking, and has created seven new jobs in the area. 

Councillor Gerard Brewster, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for economy, said he is "delighted" to welcome the new fitness centre.

Pure Gym has now opened in Stowmarket.

He said: "As part of our vision for Stowmarket, we are committed to supporting businesses on our high street, creating reasons for people to visit and boosting our local economy.”

A PureGym spokesperson added it is excited to be opening its doors to people in the town.

They said: "We know there is a huge appetite for gyms across the nation and as the biggest gym provider in the UK we look forward to welcoming members to our new site in Stowmarket and enabling them to pursue active and healthy lifestyles."

Claire Chittock and Matthew Culliton on openeing day of Pure Gym in Stowmarket.

