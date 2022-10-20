'It was inevitable': Stowmarket reacts to news of PM's resignation

The people of Stowmarket have been having their say on Lizz Truss' resignation earlier today. - Credit: PA

The loss of confidence in the Prime Minister meant her resignation was "inevitable" say Stowmarket residents, but some are not keen on the return of Boris Johnson to Number 10.

The South West Norfolk MP made the announcement on the steps of Downing Street after meeting with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, which oversees the election of Conservative leaders.

On Stowmarket high street 75-year-old Pete said: “I think it was inevitable, to be honest, she’s made such a mess of it, I know it’s a very difficult job but it’s incompetence to be honest is my feeling on the way she’s done things.

“It’s not been sensible or properly planned out. It’s all very well saying they’re going to make tax cuts here, there and everywhere but there was no plan where the money was going to come back in to cover it all.

“Everybody lost confidence in her so I think it had to happen – it was inevitable to be honest."

Pete also looked ahead to who he thought should be next at Number 10.

“I’d have liked Rishi Sunak in there in the first place, Jeremy Hunt seems to be doing a decent job at the moment, he’s certainly steadied the ship since he’s come in, so I wouldn’t object to him being there.

“I certainly wouldn’t want Boris back, I think that would be a joke.

“I know they were talking earlier in the week about a double ticket with Rishi Sunak and Penny Mourdaunt, again I’ve seen her and I feel quietly confident about her, she came across well."

While there are some calls for a general election Pete said he has "no great confidence" in the Labour party, adding: “Every time he comes up (Sir Keir Starmer) he criticises what’s going on but never really comes out with a clear-cut plan as to what he would do in the situation."

80-year-old Brian Mercer said: “I think it’s a good thing she’s resigned, with the problems she’s had."

In terms of who might be next to lead the country Mr Mercer said “I like Ben Wallace but he’s not in the running as I understand it. I think that Jeremy Hunt is probably a possible alternative."

Speaking about a potential general election Mr Mercer added: "Perhaps it is time for a change, but I’m not confident it will be for the better."