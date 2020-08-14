Stowmarket Regal Theatre £3.6m upgrade progresses

From left to right: councillors Julie Flatman, Suzie Morley, Gerard Brewster, Barry Salmon, Nick Gowrley, Paul Ekpenyong visit the Regal Theatre in Stowmarket to inspect upgrade work. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL Mid Suffolk District Council

Work on the £3.6million upgrade of Stowmarket’s Regal Theatre is progressing despite the coronavirus pandemic, and is due to be completed early next year.

CGI image of what the Regal Theatre in Stowmarket will look like once the £3.6m revamp is omcpleted. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL CGI image of what the Regal Theatre in Stowmarket will look like once the £3.6m revamp is omcpleted. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

An internal refurbishment and extension will feature three modern cinema screens, new seating, and fresh entrance, cafe and bar areas.

Project bosses say the completed facelift will help attract more visitors to the town and represent a boost to the night-time economy as people use the theatre alongside bars, restaurants and shops.

Councillor Paul Ekpenyong, Stowmarket town mayor, said: “The Regal Theatre is at the heart of the community and I know many residents are looking forward to seeing the finished results.

“This is a flagship project for Stowmarket and despite the impact of Covid-19 I am delighted to see that significant progress has been made.”

The Regal Theatre in Stowmarket before revamp work started. Picture: GREGG BROWN The Regal Theatre in Stowmarket before revamp work started. Picture: GREGG BROWN

On-site work began in March shortly before the coronavirus lockdown hit, but the council said the building work being carried out by Mixbrow Construction is progressing on course for completion in early 2021.

The £3.6m upgrade is part of a wider vision for investment in Stowmarket to help boost the town’s economy.

Other elements of that vision include work on introducing free Wi-Fi to the town centre, enhancements to public areas with sculptures and art displays, and shop front improvement grants.

Councillor Gerard Brewster, Mid Suffolk District Council deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth said: “It is fantastic to see the developments at the Regal, especially given the exceptional circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Once completed, we hope the Regal Theatre will be a fantastic asset for the residents in Stowmarket, as well as attracting visitors to enjoy both the day and nighttime economies that the town has to offer.”

Green town councillor Miles Row who has also been involved in the project, added: “It is great to see such progress made with the project so far despite the exceptional difficulties of recent months.

“I would like to particularly pay tribute to Mixbrow Construction for the quality of their work, and also to the entire cross-party project team.”