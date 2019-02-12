Stowmarket twitchers take part in national bird survey

Two residents at the Stowmarket care home have been practising with their binoculars. Picture: SIMON JACOBS Archant

Residents at a care home in Stowmarket had the chance to get up close with some feathered friends to mark the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch.

Residents used binoculars to spot their feathered friends during the survey. Picture: CARE UK Residents used binoculars to spot their feathered friends during the survey. Picture: CARE UK

The group of residents at Care UK’s Cedrus House, on Bittern Crescent, made a special trip to local wildlife oasis, Lackford Lakes Nature Reserve, to identify different bird species to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the nationwide bird survey.

The residents and day club members also created bird-related arts and crafts to display around the home, and enjoyed an informative talk from local wildlife expert, Alex Bass, on how to identify birds by sight, song and call.

Michelle Webster, home manager at Cedrus House, said: “The birdwatch is a popular activity that residents take part in every year.

“All of the residents enjoyed participating in the survey, learning more about British wildlife and taking in the beautiful scenery at the Lackford Lakes.”