Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stowmarket roadworks on schedule as work continues in town centre

PUBLISHED: 05:30 26 January 2019

Ipswich Street in Stowmarket town centre Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Ipswich Street in Stowmarket town centre Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Archant

Roadworks on one of Stowmarket’s busiest road are on schedule for completion as repairs pass their halfway stage.

Ipswich Street in Stowmarket town centre Picture: MARK LANGFORDIpswich Street in Stowmarket town centre Picture: MARK LANGFORD

The works, which began on January 7 in Ipswich Street, are due to finish on February 9 - which will allow more works in the town centre to begin.

There were concerns amongst traders that delays in the works could pushing back other scheduled work, which will see gas pipes replaced underneath Station Road West.

Jana Tarling, who own Petite Pancakes in adjoining Market Place expressed her concern with the works.

“The road works will continue to affect businesses here,” she said.

However, with two weeks of works left, gas network operators Cadent, who are carrying out the works, say they are on time.

A spokesman said: “We plan our work carefully in close discussion with local authorities so it can fit in with other work where possible.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways added: “The improvements are going well and are on schedule to complete as planned on February 9.

“Following these works, we will be co-ordinating our works with gas services, who are closing Station Road West along with three way temporary traffic signals and a pedestrian crossing.

“We will be upgrading the traffic signals at Market Place and Tavern Street. This all needs to be completed prior to resurfacing Tavern Street and Station Road West which is scheduled to take place in March.”

The first two weeks of works took place overnight during which the road was closed, with two more weeks of daytime works are scheduled.

The road channel and footpath resurfacing close to HSBC has also been completed.

From Monday until the end of the improvements, two lay-bys outside the taxi rank and Domino’s Pizzas will be re-kerbed and the old slabs will be replaced.

Following the works on Ipswich Street, work that first started in November 2018 will continue on Station Road West.

Before Christmas, work caused traffic chaos in the town, with journey times trebling in some cases.

The works, which involved repairs to gas pipes dating back to the 1950s, over-ran because the pipes were much deeper than expected.

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

#includeImage($article, 225)

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Campaigners urge MPs to abandon Sizewell C after nuclear power plant project halted

TASC members protesting over Sizewell C Picture: TASC

Free bikini wax offer launched to promote life-saving smear tests

Beauty salon Aimez-vous is offering free bikini waxes to help promote smear tests Picture: AIMEZ-VOUS

Redundancy costs at Essex County Council reach £8.5m

Essex County Council have spent over £8.5m on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’: a visit to Whitton United

The stand behind one of the goals at Whitton United, during the midweek clash against Godmanchester Rovers last week. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists