When and where can you see the Stowmarket Santa Sleigh in 2019?
PUBLISHED: 19:00 10 November 2019
Archant
Santa is coming to Stowmarket, and alongside his helpers from the Stowmarket Lions Club, he will be trying to visit as many children in the area as possible this Christmas.
As well as setting out on his routes around Stowmarket, Combs Ford, Needham Market, Onehouse and Stowupland, he will also be making special Saturday visits to the town centre.
Santa and his helpers will also be guests of honour at the Stowmarket and Combs Ford Christmas light switch on.
When can your children see Santa and his sleigh?
Friday, November 22: Stowmarket town centre Christmas lights switch-on, 5.30pm - 7pm
Wednesday, November 27: Combs Ford Christmas lights switch-on, 6.30pm - 7pm
Sunday, December 1: Stowmarket, Lavenham Park - from 4.30pm
Monday, December 2: Stowmarket, Combs Ford - from 6pm
Tuesday, December 3: Stowmarket, Thrilmere and Treeview - from 6pm
Wednesday, December 4: Stowmarket, Recreation Ground - from 6pm
Saturday, December 7: Stowmarket town centre - from 9am - 3pm
Sunday, December 8: Stowmarket, Cedars Park south - from 4.30pm
Monday, December 9: Stowmarket, Cedars Park central - from 6pm
Tuesday, December 10: Stowmarket, Cedars Park north - from 6pm
Wednesday, December 11: Onehouse - from 6pm
Thursday, December 12: Needham Market south - from 6pm
Saturday, December 14: Asda, from 9am - 3pm
Sunday, December 15: Needham Market north - from 4.30pm
Monday, December 16: Stowmarket, Chilton Hill - from 6pm
Tuesday, December 17: Stowmarket, Chilton Hill east - from 6pm
Wednesday, December 18: Stowupland
Saturday, December 21 from 9am - 3pm Asda
