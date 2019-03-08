E-edition Read the EADT online edition
When and where can you see the Stowmarket Santa Sleigh in 2019?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 10 November 2019

Santa's sleigh tour, organised by Stowmarket Lions, has raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years Picture: ROB HALE

Santa is coming to Stowmarket, and alongside his helpers from the Stowmarket Lions Club, he will be trying to visit as many children in the area as possible this Christmas.

As well as setting out on his routes around Stowmarket, Combs Ford, Needham Market, Onehouse and Stowupland, he will also be making special Saturday visits to the town centre.

Santa and his helpers will also be guests of honour at the Stowmarket and Combs Ford Christmas light switch on.

When can your children see Santa and his sleigh?

Friday, November 22: Stowmarket town centre Christmas lights switch-on, 5.30pm - 7pm

Wednesday, November 27: Combs Ford Christmas lights switch-on, 6.30pm - 7pm

Sunday, December 1: Stowmarket, Lavenham Park - from 4.30pm

Monday, December 2: Stowmarket, Combs Ford - from 6pm

Tuesday, December 3: Stowmarket, Thrilmere and Treeview - from 6pm

Wednesday, December 4: Stowmarket, Recreation Ground - from 6pm

Saturday, December 7: Stowmarket town centre - from 9am - 3pm

Sunday, December 8: Stowmarket, Cedars Park south - from 4.30pm

Monday, December 9: Stowmarket, Cedars Park central - from 6pm

Tuesday, December 10: Stowmarket, Cedars Park north - from 6pm

Wednesday, December 11: Onehouse - from 6pm

Thursday, December 12: Needham Market south - from 6pm

Saturday, December 14: Asda, from 9am - 3pm

Sunday, December 15: Needham Market north - from 4.30pm

Monday, December 16: Stowmarket, Chilton Hill - from 6pm

Tuesday, December 17: Stowmarket, Chilton Hill east - from 6pm

Wednesday, December 18: Stowupland

Saturday, December 21 from 9am - 3pm Asda

Read more: Where to see Christmas lights switch-ons in 2019, around Suffolk and north Essex















WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

£5m plot of land with permission to build 96 homes up for sale

A plot of land with permission to build 96 home is up for sale for £5 million. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Neighbours speak of ‘shock’ at suspected murder of woman in her 40s

A police presence remains in Little Stonham as police investigate the death of a woman in her 40s. The exact location of the incident has not been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

