When and where can you see the Stowmarket Santa Sleigh in 2019?

Santa is coming to Stowmarket, and alongside his helpers from the Stowmarket Lions Club, he will be trying to visit as many children in the area as possible this Christmas.

As well as setting out on his routes around Stowmarket, Combs Ford, Needham Market, Onehouse and Stowupland, he will also be making special Saturday visits to the town centre.

Santa and his helpers will also be guests of honour at the Stowmarket and Combs Ford Christmas light switch on.

When can your children see Santa and his sleigh?

Friday, November 22: Stowmarket town centre Christmas lights switch-on, 5.30pm - 7pm

Wednesday, November 27: Combs Ford Christmas lights switch-on, 6.30pm - 7pm

Sunday, December 1: Stowmarket, Lavenham Park - from 4.30pm

Monday, December 2: Stowmarket, Combs Ford - from 6pm

Tuesday, December 3: Stowmarket, Thrilmere and Treeview - from 6pm

Wednesday, December 4: Stowmarket, Recreation Ground - from 6pm

Saturday, December 7: Stowmarket town centre - from 9am - 3pm

Sunday, December 8: Stowmarket, Cedars Park south - from 4.30pm

Monday, December 9: Stowmarket, Cedars Park central - from 6pm

Tuesday, December 10: Stowmarket, Cedars Park north - from 6pm

Wednesday, December 11: Onehouse - from 6pm

Thursday, December 12: Needham Market south - from 6pm

Saturday, December 14: Asda, from 9am - 3pm

Sunday, December 15: Needham Market north - from 4.30pm

Monday, December 16: Stowmarket, Chilton Hill - from 6pm

Tuesday, December 17: Stowmarket, Chilton Hill east - from 6pm

Wednesday, December 18: Stowupland

Saturday, December 21 from 9am - 3pm Asda

