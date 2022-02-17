Scouts get hands-on learning about food during camp
Tom Cann
- Credit: Robert Jackson
Learning about where their meal came from by preparing their own venison burgers gave a group of Suffolk Scouts food for thought at their latest camp.
Around 120 young people attended a weekend camping trip at Haughley Park, where they were taught about the carbon footprint of a burger.
The scouts were then taught how to skin, butcher and cook a deer following a demonstration and a talk about the UK deer population.
Robert Jackson, district explorer scout commissioner for Stowmarket District Scouts, is also a trained deer manager, and said the east of England region was the perfect habitat for deer due to its great climate and year-round crops.
There are six species of wild deer in the UK, with only two of those native, and a combined population of over two million.
He said: “Without any predators, it is important for humans to replicate nature and manage the deer as numbers are increasing which is having a huge impact on the habitat for other species, as well as crop damage.”
When talking to the scouts about the deer and burgers, he said: “Venison is a very healthy protein source compared to the kind of farmed meat that is found in fast food.
"Venison is sustainable and healthy and as the deer were shot in Haughley Park, the food miles for the Scouts burgers were zero, giving them an almost zero carbon footprint and teaching the Scouts a great lesson about sustainable food harvesting.”
The scouts were supervised by a trained butcher, a vet and adult leaders as they took part in a Masterchef style competition for the best-presented burger.
Mr Jackson said: "It's very respectful of the animal and the scouts take it all very seriously. We’re conscious that not all are meat eaters and some may not want to take part, but with shelter building, fire lighting and other activities on camp we make sure it's very inclusive.
"It's very rare that anyone doesn’t enjoy it and some of the cooking would put many adults to shame.”
Other activities included baking their own bread rolls, playing survival games and doing some conservation work on the estate as a thank you for their continued support to Stowmarket scouts.
For more information about adult volunteering with Stowmarket Scouts please contact recruit@stowmarketscouts.org.uk