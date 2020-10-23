E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man pinned against vehicle by car in road rage incident

PUBLISHED: 14:03 23 October 2020

A man dislocated his knee after being pinned against his car by another vehicle in a road rage incident in Stowmarket. Picture: ARCHANT

A man was left with a dislocated knee after being pinned against his car by another vehicle in a Stowmarket road rage incident.

The incident happened around 10.20am on Wednesday, October 21 on the A1120, just off the roundabout at Tesco.

A man, aged in his 30s, was driving a silver Volkswagen Golf towards Stowupland and the A14 when a green Vauxhall Vectra behind him began flashing its lights and tailgating him.

The man then stopped and got out of his vehicle to speak to the other driver, who then accelerated and pinned the man against his own car.

The victim sustained a dislocated knee and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

Officers are asking motorists who may have dash cam footage of the incident or who may have witnessed the manner of driving shortly before the incident to contact Suffolk police by calling 101 quoting crime reference 37/61310/20.

Anyone with information about the incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk police by calling 101 or by visiting this website quoting crime reference 37/61310/20.

