Police dog unit involved in car crash

PUBLISHED: 20:15 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:15 23 July 2019

A Suffolk police dog unit has been involved in a collision with a civilian car in Stowmarket Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Suffolk police dog unit has been involved in a collision with a civilian car in Stowmarket Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A police dog unit car has been involved in a crash with another car on a busy Stowmarket road.

The collision, which included a civilian vehicle, happened at the junction of Station Road East and Gipping Way in the town shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, July 23.

Pictures from the scene show the cars blocking the road, with the red car involved suffering considerable damage to its front end.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed there were no injuries during the incident and that no dogs were harmed.

They said: "The collision happened shortly after 4pm, two vehicles were involved.

"One of those involved was a police vehicle.

"This was a non-injury road traffic collision."

The spokesman added both vehicles have now been recovered and traffic is running smoothly.

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Anger as ‘outrageous’ yellow lines appear in Dedham Vale AONB

David Lowe near the new double yellow lines leading into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

