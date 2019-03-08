Police dog unit involved in car crash

A Suffolk police dog unit has been involved in a collision with a civilian car in Stowmarket Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A police dog unit car has been involved in a crash with another car on a busy Stowmarket road.

The collision, which included a civilian vehicle, happened at the junction of Station Road East and Gipping Way in the town shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, July 23.

Pictures from the scene show the cars blocking the road, with the red car involved suffering considerable damage to its front end.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed there were no injuries during the incident and that no dogs were harmed.

They said: "The collision happened shortly after 4pm, two vehicles were involved.

"One of those involved was a police vehicle.

"This was a non-injury road traffic collision."

The spokesman added both vehicles have now been recovered and traffic is running smoothly.