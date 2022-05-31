Rickshaw service being rolled out in Stowmarket this summer

Free rickshaw rides are coming to Stowmarket this summer for people who are isolated or have mobility issues.

Communities Together East Anglia has obtained two rickshaws it is using to run the scheme around Stowmarket, designed to help people who may not be able to get out or who need help getting to the shops or doctors.

The charity, supported by Suffolk County Council, is set to launch its booking system imminently.

Linda Scannell, transport office coordinator with Communities Together East Anglia, said: “Part of what we do is community transport for people who are isolated or aren’t living on a bus route, or maybe have mobility issues.

“We run community buses but the rickshaw scheme is to supplement that, particularly in the summer months where people can ring in and book little journeys – they might need to go from their house to the post office or somewhere else in the locality, or maybe a doctors appointment or Tesco.

“They can book the rickshaw and we can bring them to where they need to go, or even to have a little spin around the town to get out for half an hour of an afternoon.

“We also plan to go into some of the care homes in Stowmarket in particular, and book in for an hour or two to give residents a little spin who maybe don’t get out so often.”

The free service is likely to run Monday-Friday, with volunteers – known as rickshaw pilots – being sought.

To find out more or to volunteer visit www.communitiestogethereastanglia.org or infolink.suffolk.gov.uk.