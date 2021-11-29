Sugarcraft club rises to Christmas cake challenge

Gallery

Members are hoping to donate 120 cakes this year to the hospice shop - Credit: Creative Pixel Photos

Talented members of a sugarcraft club have donated 100 Christmas cakes to a charity shop.

The St Elizabeth Hospice shop in Stowmarket is now stocked with Christmas cakes, provided by the Stowmarket Sugarcraft Club.

Cakes are for sale in Stowmarket - Credit: Creativepixelphotos

This is the third year that the club has risen to the challenge of supporting their local hospice, after raising an incredible £3,755 last year.

And what's more, Michael Philpot, managing director of Precon Products, doubled that figure last year, taking the donation to nearly £8,000 and has kindly offered to do the same once more.

Mayor of Stowmarket, Keith Scarff, visited the shop of Friday to see the cakes - Credit: Creativepixelphotos

The shop in Bury Street was visited on Friday by Mayor of Stowmarket, Keith Scarff, as the town prepared for their Christmas Fayre.

The cakes have certainly proved a hit with the local community.

“There was a queue outside the shop on Friday morning, with people waiting to go in and buy them,” said chairman of the sugarcraft club, Glenda Price. “One person came in and reserved some of our cakes, and in all spent about £125, which then turns into £250.”

She added: “Because of Covid, of course we’ve got a smaller group of members, so we had to ask for help. We asked for some donations of ingredients, and we actually got some.

"Baldwin’s in the town gave us two thirds of the cake drums, a local chicken farmer gave us our eggs. One of our members who wanted to be anonymous gave us £100 worth of Sainsbury’s vouchers.”

The group has been overwhelmed by the comments they have received both in person and via social media.

A cake donated by Stowmarket Sugarcraft Club to St Elizabeth Hospice - Credit: Creative Pixel Photos

One member, Glenda said, was deeply touched, after hearing praise for the sugarcraft club when she was outside the shop.

“She said it made her proud to be part of our group. People are really, really behind it, and I think that’s because it’s for the hospice.”

A selection of the cakes for sale in Stowmarket - the club raised nearly £8,000 last year - Credit: Creativepixelphotos

A doe-eyed cake among those for sale - Credit: CreativePixelPhotos

St Elizabeth’s Hospice works within the community to improve life for those living with progressive and life-limiting illnesses. They rely on fundraising, donations and volunteers, generating around 70% of their income from the local community, and community ventures like the sugarcraft club’s are greatly appreciated.

A penguin cake for sale in Stowmarket to raise funds for St Elizabeth Hospice - Credit: Creative Pixel Photos

The Stowmarket Sugarcraft Club aim to bake 120 cakes for the hospice this year, all proceeds of which will be matched by Precon Products.

