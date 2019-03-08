Sunny

Man on 'toilet watch' after drugs arrest

PUBLISHED: 12:12 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 29 June 2019

A man has been placed on a toilet watch after Suffolk police officers feared he may have concealed suspected drug packages Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

A man has been placed on a toilet watch after Suffolk police officers feared he may have concealed suspected drug packages Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Archant

Police have the unenviable task of watching whether a man arrested on suspicion of drugs offences goes to the toilet...to see whether he has concealed drugs in his buttocks.

A man and woman in Stowmarket had been arrested on suspicion of being in conjunction with Class A drugs supply offences.

Now, after police believe the man may have concealed a suspected package, he is been placed under a toilet watch.

As part of the investigation, officers will have to wait to see whether any suspected packages to exit the man's body, while medical assistance may also be required.

Stowmarket Police, who made the arrest alongside the Scorpion West team, said on Facebook that the man was being watched "due to the belief that he is plugging a drugs package".

They added: "All possible medical assistance will continue to be provided to him."

Concealing packages can have severe health consequences and in cases can require emergency surgeries for obstructions, torsion and ruptures.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

