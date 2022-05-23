'Delighted' tennis coach scoops national prize

Stowmarket Tennis Club head coach Ben Smith along with two of his colleagues picked up national honours for their 'Suffolk Tennis Grand Prix' competition. - Credit: Laura Allison / Ben Miller

A tennis coach from Stowmarket has scooped a national award for a competition he runs in the area.

Head coach of Stowmarket Tennis Club Ben Smith, and two colleagues, won the Lawn Tennis Association's (LTA) 'National Competition of the Year' award.

They run the 'Suffolk Tennis Grand Prix' which was designed to boost accessible and competitive competition for players in the region.

Sally Gooch picked up the 'Volunteer of the Year' award at the Suffolk LTA awards. - Credit: Laura Allison / Ben Miller

Running from May to October 2021 and across six different junior age groups, the competition provided the opportunity to compete against new players after the disruption caused by lockdowns.

Ben said: "We are all delighted to receive recognition for our hard work over the last year - the club is lucky to have such dedicated volunteers and I think I can speak for us all when I say we're very proud."

Meanwhile, Stowmarket Tennis Club hosted the Suffolk LTA awards on May 14. The club itself won 'Club of the Year' while chair Sally Gooch picked up the 'Suffolk Volunteer of the Year' award.