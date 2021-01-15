Meet Oscar - the Tesco supermarket cat who is a local celebrity

Published: 7:00 PM January 15, 2021

Sylvie Nolan with Oscar, who has built up a fan base among shoppers at Stowmarket's Tesco - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Stowmarket cat has become something of a local celebrity after frequently being spotted greeting shoppers at the town's Tesco supermarket.

Oscar, a six-year-old tabby, visits the store in Cedars Link Road almost daily, according to his owner.

Sylvie Nolan, who lives in nearby Lark Close, said Oscar picked up the habit of frequenting the store after following her when she walked her dogs around Stowmarket.

Mrs Nolan said her cat has become popular with members of staff, who often sit with him when they have their breaks outside in warm weather.

Oscar has attracted a lot of attention on social media - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Stowmarket residents have begun sharing their pictures of Oscar on social media whenever they spot him at the supermarket.

Some Facebook users have even said he has jumped in customers' trolleys and car boots when they are putting away their shopping.

Charlotte Cooper said: "He jumped in our trolley once. He is so cute and loves attention."

Anna Eyre added: "My girls look out for him from the car when we pick up the shopping."

Oscar can be regularly seen patrolling the car park and click and collect area - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

And Sean Parker joked: "Seen him many a time at the click and collect - no good at packing though."

Mrs Nolan said Oscar briefly stopped visiting the store during the first coronavirus lockdown as less people were out and about, which she believes may have confused him.

However, the tabby has since picked up his old habit and has once again become a fixture at the supermarket.

A Facebook page has even been set up for fans to keep track of his antics.

Mrs Nolan added: "He's such a character - he's down there every day.

"He's been doing this since he was about one. When I took the dogs for a walk he would always find Tesco.

"One day he went missing for about four days and I found out he was at the supermarket.

The tabby's favourite - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"They seem happy to have him. In the summer, he sits outside with the staff while they have their lunches. I’ve often received pictures of him relaxing on the bench tables.

"I think it all started from greed and the attention he was getting. He probably gets given little bits of food while he's there.

"Everyone who goes down there to do their shopping seems to notice him."