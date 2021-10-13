Tesco workers 'surprised' by pandemic portraits
- Credit: Andrew H Williams
Key workers at the Stowmarket Tesco store said they were touched after a local artist surprised them with portraits she had painted during the pandemic.
Artist Rebecca Guyver painted the portraits earlier this year as a way of celebrating key workers during the pandemic.
She then returned to store last week to present them to members of staff.
During the presentation, Rebecca said: "Before painting the portraits of the key workers I was appreciative of the work they were doing but it wasn't until Bev (Tesco Community Champion) took me behind the scenes of Tesco Stowmarket, that I realised what a special group of people work here and what a special place it seems to be to work in."
Speaking about his portrait, which was initially showcased at an exhibition at Colchester Hospital, Tesco worker Darren Morton said: “We've been focused so intensely in our work, it has been a real surprise for it to be recognised in such a way and this has been quite touching."