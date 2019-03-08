Festival of Suffolk Poetry to draw fans from across the country to Stowmarket

Grevel Lindop will healdine the Festival of Suffolk Poetry. Picture: DEREK ADAMS Derek Adams

The sixth annual Festival of Suffolk poetry is set to take place in Stowmarket, bringing fans from across the country to the Suffolk town.

Kate Foley wil also perform at the festival. Picture: COLIN WHYLES Kate Foley wil also perform at the festival. Picture: COLIN WHYLES

The evening will be headlined by Grevel Lindop, a poet who has published seven collections of poems, most recently Luna Park in 2015.

He has travelled in Latin America and previously represented the UK at the International poetry festivals in Granada and Nicaragua.

There will also be a reading from the new Suffolk Poetry Society President Kate Foley, a widely published, prize-winning poet who has read in many UK and European locations.

Her working life has ranged from delivering babies to conserving delicate archaeological material.

She was Head of English Heritage’s scientific and technical research laboratories and although she has always written poetry it wasn’t until she gave up the day job that she began to publish more widely.

The event will also involve writing workshops, performances and the ever popular poetry Open Mic.