Council gives back £2,500 to community after Christmas lights switch-on cancelled

A previous year's Stowmarket Christmas lights switch-on. The event cannot go ahead this year - so the town council is giving the budget for the event back to the community. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A council has decided to hand back its £2,500 Christmas events budget to the community - after festive events were cancelled due to coronavirus.

Stowmarket Town Council usually sets aside the budget for its annual Christmas lights switch-on and fayre.

But with coronavirus restrictions meaning the event cannot go ahead, the authority is giving the money back to the community and has asked residents where they would like to see it spent instead.

People will now be able to vote for a deserving cause to benefit from £2,500 of Bidfood vouchers.

The firm - which has a Stowmarket depot - is donating £500 towards the project, which will be split between two runners up in a shortlist of three.

The good causes in the running are Jam Community Pot, Salvation Army Stowmarket Corps and the Stowmarket and Area Foodbank.

Stowmarket mayor Keith Scarff said: “I am delighted that the town council has found such an innovative way to promote the excellent work of these three organisations working in our town.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in the voting process and also let their friends and neighbours know so they can vote as well.

“A big thank you to Bidfood for topping up the value of the vouchers. This is another example of how the town is pulling together in these really challenging times and how business is willing to get involved.”

Jon Matthews, head of sales, and Emma Wade, business manager at Bidfood Stowmarket, said: “This year has been tough on everyone, and Christmas really is the time to give back and support those people who need it and this is something extremely important and close to the hearts of us all here at Bidfood in Stowmarket.”

People can vote online at the town council’s website.

Voting closes on Monday, November 23. The winner will be announced shortly afterwards.