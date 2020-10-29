Newly elected Stowmarket mayor to focus on service in community and volunteering

Councillor Keith Scarff was elected as Stowmarket mayor by his peers at a council meeting this week. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN COUNCIL Archant

Stowmarket Town Council has voted councillor Keith Scarff as its mayor for the second time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Outgoing Stowmarket Town Mayor Paul Ekpenyong with his consort Annette Ekpenyong. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN COUNCIL Outgoing Stowmarket Town Mayor Paul Ekpenyong with his consort Annette Ekpenyong. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN COUNCIL

Mr Scarff was elected by his fellow councillors at the council’s annual meeting yesterday, Wednesday, October 28.

The new mayor has said that he will focus on volunteering and service in the community during his tenure.

On his appointment, he said: “I am delighted to have been elected by my fellow councillors for a second term as Town Mayor.

“My last term was under very different conditions, some 18 years’ ago, and the town has grown enormously since then.

Councillor Keith Scarff was elected as Stowmarket mayor by his peers at a council meeting this week. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN COUNCIL Councillor Keith Scarff was elected as Stowmarket mayor by his peers at a council meeting this week. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN COUNCIL

“The obvious difference, of course is Covid-19 which has altered all of our lives enormously and will of course mean that my time as Town Mayor will look and feel very different.

“I am delighted to announce that my themes for my term will be volunteering and service in the community.

“These themes were chosen nearly a year ago before coronavirus struck.

You may also want to watch:

“However they have become even more relevant today as they are the essential threads that run through a community and really make a difference.

“Our community has shown how we can all pull together for the benefit of Stowmarket.”

The new Mayor will be supporting two local charities, Mid-Suffolk Citizens Advice and Red Gables.

Outgoing Mayor councillor Paul Ekpenyong said: “Being Mayor has been one of the most rewarding and interesting roles I have ever held.

“It is in fact one of the very few roles in which I can truly say that there were virtually all ‘highs’ and no ‘lows’.

“I wish Keith and his wife Sarah well as they take up this important role for the town.

“I am very pleased that we were able to raise £8,000 to be shared by my two charities, WeCan@TheJunction and The Mix.

“A big thank you goes out to all the people that made this possible, especially my wife and Consort Annette, our Civic Officer, Gail Woodhams, and everyone who supported us during my time as Mayor.

“We had a lot of fun and it has indeed been a huge honour to represent Stowmarket.”

Councillor Barry Salmon was elected Deputy Mayor.