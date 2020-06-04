Teenage girl attacked with machete and police officers hurt in Stowmarket

A 17-year-old girl has been attacked with a machete in Stowmarket – on the same night two police officers were assaulted in the town, with one suffering a fractured eye socket and broken jaw.

Three people, aged 16, 18, 21, were arrested during the police incident in the Suffolk town over the course of Wednesday evening.

Police were called to reports of two men fighting in Newton Road at around 8.30pm. In the process of arresting the two men, two police officers were assaulted.

A female officer suffered a fractured eye socket and a broken jaw while a male officer suffered a cut to the face. Both required hospital treatment.

One suspect fled the scene but the other suspect, a 16-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

At around 3am an 18-year-old was arrested in Stowmarket on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. A 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of public affray.

It is being linked to an earlier incident in which two 17-year-old girls were approached by an unknown man acting aggressively.

He then produced a machete and hit one of the girls on the leg with it. He then punched her.

All three suspects were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Chief superintendent Marina Ericson said: “Our enquiries into the incident are on-going and I would emphasise there have been three swift arrests made overnight.

“Residents in the area may well have seen and heard police activity in the area at the time as we attempted to locate the suspects involved which we appreciate must have caused concern. Consequently, we have and will continue to conduct reassurance patrols in the area during today.

“The two officers injured are now out of hospital and resting. We deplore any type of assault on police officers or members of staff. Part of their role is to support, work with and protect the public. They are just doing their job and serving their community and to experience such physical aggression is never acceptable.”

The three suspects remain at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.