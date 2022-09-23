'I did it' - Stowmarket woman aged 95 has first swim in 20 years

Doris Rogerson aged 95 is has had her first swim in 20 years, a hobby she had loved since childhood but assumed she would never be able to do again. - Credit: Care UK

A 95-year-old from Stowmarket is thrilled to have been swimming, after believing she had hung up her bathing suit for the last time.

Doris Rogerson lives at Cedrus House on Bittern Crescent. She had enjoyed swimming since she was a child, and as an adult used to take her own children to local pool every week.

She had not been able to swim for 20 years, and assumed that at 95, her days of enjoying the water were finished.

However, when the team at Cedrus House asked Doris if she wanted to add a request to the home’s ‘Wishing Tree,’ Doris was given fresh hope.

The ‘Wishing Tree’ is an initiative launched by Care UK, which manages the home.

Residents are invited to hang a wish on the tree, be it for a new hobby, activity or a place they would like to visit. Their family and the care home staff will then do what they can to make the dream come true.

The team at Cedrus House and her daughter Lesley Cooper decided to take Doris for a trip down memory lane, and visited Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre for Doris’s first swim in 20 years.

She was accompanied by Gaynor McGlade, the Lifestyle Co-ordinator at Cedrus House.

Doris said: “I just wanted to go swimming. I didn’t think I would be able to swim, but I did it.”

Michelle Webster is the home manager at Cedrus House.

She said: “When Doris expressed a desire to go swimming, we were keen to make it happen – she often talks fondly of when she would take her family to the pool in her younger days.

“It’s so important that we support residents to pursue activities they are passionate about, and this was a great way to spark some nostalgia.

“It was lovely to see her so excited, she had a wonderful time. We are hoping this is something we can support Doris to do on a regular basis!”

