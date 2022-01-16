Roseanne rebuilds life after suicide attempt to tackle 100km challenge

Roseanne enjoys going for walks with her partner and their dog - Credit: Roseanne Ganley

A Stowmarket woman who recovered from severe anxiety and depression will walk 100km in two days to help raise money for mental health charity Suffolk Mind.

In 2017 Roseanne Ganley attempted to take her own life, with the help of many therapy sessions and support from loved ones she has been able to rebuild her life and now wants to give back to the community.

The 26-year-old is now planning to walk 100km as part of the Cotswold Way Challenge (Ultra Series Challenges) in June to help young people, like herself, access the support they need in the region.

Roseanne will be completing the 'Full Daylight Challenge' on June 25 and 26, with a fundraising target of £595 - that would be able to pay for an individual to have trauma-related treatment.

"I have always wanted to do something to raise money for Suffolk Mind, since struggling with my own mental health from a young age," the freelance marketing executive said.

"For me, walking has been my therapy and has helped me to fight a lifetime of anxiety and depression, which led to a suicide attempt back in 2017. Since then, I have wanted to help others, like me, who need a support network or someone to talk to.

"I recognise the need for better mental health services in East Anglia, as there is a shortage of staff and funding available to help young people between the ages of 18-25 years overcome their struggles and build a better life for themselves."

Roseanne has been training in preparation for the massive distance she will have to cover - Credit: Roseanne Ganley

She hopes that by completing this event and achieving the her funding target, that she will be able to help contribute to better mental health service accessibility across the region and help young people access the support they need that is tailored to their journey to recovery.

She continued: "My training is going really well. I invested in a personal trainer called Phil from West View Fitness Studio in Stowmarket back in October to help me to lose weight and is now helping me work on cardio and endurance with weekly sessions.

"Outside of these sessions I am pushing for up to 10,000 steps a day but often take walks in the Suffolk countryside when I am not working with my three-year-old lurcher Abi & partner Emily."

To donate, visit the website www.justgiving.com/fundraising/roseanne-ganley1