'We're really grateful': Fundraiser set up after Suffolk tearoom destroyed in fire

A fundraiser has been set up after a cafe in Stowupland was destroyed in a fire - Credit: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

A Suffolk football club has smashed through its fundraising target as it tries to help the owners of a Stowupland café rebuild after a devastating fire.

Stowupland Falcons Football Club set up the fundraiser for the Nutshells Tea Room in Gipping Road after it was destroyed in a fire on Saturday, January 29.

Eighteen fire vehicles were called to the blaze at Nutshells Tearoom, Gipping Road, Stowupland. - Credit: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

The club described the tea room as a "prominent figure in the village" and said they hoped to raise £2,000. They have already exceeded this target – raising £2,300.

The message on the fundraiser reads: "After the devastating fire at The Nutshells Tearoom, Stowupland Falcons would like to show their support and encourage further support from the local community.

"The Nutshells has become a prominent figure in the village after arriving a few years ago.

"Jill and Ian sponsor one of our youth teams despite facing the difficulties all businesses in the hospitality industry have faced during the last couple of years.

"We would like to use this page to drum up support from within the local community after their closure this weekend."

The remains of the Nutshells tearoom after the fire, Gipping Road, Stowupland. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Dozens of vehicles were sent to the blaze that damaged the café so badly the remaining structures look likely to be demolished.

In a post on the Nutshell's Facebook owners said: "Thank you so much to Stowupland Falcons Football Club for starting this fundraising page.

"We are really grateful.

"Money raised will help go towards the cost of rebuilding the cafe."

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is still being carried out.

Donations can be made on the crowdfunding page.