Plans for new 200 place sixth form centre set for approval

Stowupland High School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans for a new sixth from centre which would create 140 new school places have been recommended for approval by planning officers.

The sideview of the new sixth form centre at Stowupland High School. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS The sideview of the new sixth form centre at Stowupland High School. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS

The new project would see a new stand-alone sixth from building constructed on the grounds of Stowupland High School alongside further car and coach parking.

A decision on whether the application will be approved will be made at Suffolk County Council's Development and Regulations Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 29.

The new building would increase the capacity of the school's sixth form by 15 places however, the greatest impact would be in the lower school, where 125 more pupils aged between 11 and 16 could be enrolled.

The new capacity would also see the school employ the equivalent to 12 additional full time staff to the 60 that already work there.

The location of the new sixth form centre at Stowupland High School. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS The location of the new sixth form centre at Stowupland High School. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS

If the plans are given the green light, pupils will benefit from four new classrooms, a media suite, a performing arts studio, a Kitchen and a common room.

However, before the sketches of the building become reality, members of the committee will have to vote for them.

The proposals have been before the council's planning officer Mark Barnard who has advised the committee to approve them.

In the report, Mr Barnard says that he believes that the proposals add a "valuable facility" to the school in a style which "respects" the character of the current site.

The floor plan of the first floor of the new sixth form centre at Stowupland High School. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS The floor plan of the first floor of the new sixth form centre at Stowupland High School. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS

He states that the building is well designed and makes efficient use of the space available as well as improving site access by car, school bus, cycling and walking.

However, the planning officer registers the concerns of Stowupland Parish Council who warn of a "number of issues" regarding the development.

Councillors are concerned with the traffic the new development will bring to the A1120, where the site is accessed by. They also have noted their concern with a lack of on-site parking which they say could cause students to use the village hall car park or surrounding roads which is already an existing problem.

The ground floor plan for the new sixth form centre at Stowupland High School. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS The ground floor plan for the new sixth form centre at Stowupland High School. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS

The existing proposals would see an additional 57 parking spaces built at the school.

There would also be a specific drop-off point created as well as specially designed bus bay, which according to the Mr Barnard would allow for safe dismounting and boarding.