Firefighters unable to determine exact cause of Stowupland tearoom blaze

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:26 PM February 3, 2022
Dozens of firefighters were called to the Nutshells tearoom in Stowupland last Saturday

Dozens of firefighters were called to the Nutshells tearoom in Stowupland last Saturday - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters have been unable to determine the exact cause of a blaze at a Stowupland café last weekend after an investigation into the incident was carried out.

Nearly 30 fire engines were called after a major blaze broke out at Nutshells Tearoom, at Walnut Tree Farm in Gipping Road, on Saturday, January 29.

Crews first arrived at the scene at about 10am to find the building "well alight", a fire service spokesman said.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Stowupland

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Stowupland - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

No-one was injured in the incident, but the owners of the café later revealed the building was likely to be demolished.

Stowupland Falcons FC has set up an online fundraiser to help the owners rebuild.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed an investigation into the fire had been completed and the cause of the blaze was ruled to be accidental.

But the exact cause of the fire breaking out could not be established in the investigation, the spokesman added.

