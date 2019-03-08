E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

PUBLISHED: 08:29 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 13 August 2019

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

Firefighters were called to free a man trapped in the wreckage of car which left a Suffolk road and crashed into a ditch this morning.

The air ambulance landed near the scene in Saxham Street, Stowupland, following the collision at about 6.50am.

Police also joined firefighters from Needham Market, Stowmarket and Elmswell stations at the scene.

A man was freed from the wreckage with assistance from fire crews.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died Picture: ARCHANT

Young defender Webber departs Ipswich for Championship side Wigan

Ipswich Town defender Pat Webber has joined Wigan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died Picture: ARCHANT

Young defender Webber departs Ipswich for Championship side Wigan

Ipswich Town defender Pat Webber has joined Wigan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Will your journey change as bus services in rural Suffolk set for new contract?

A Galloways bus at the Ipswich Bus Station. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Successful surgery, now time to rest up and start this road to recovery’ - Young star Lankester’s message from hospital

Young Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester shared a picture from his hospital bed after surgery. Picture: JACK LANKESTER/TWITTER

Police called to railway station after ‘disruptive youths’ cause delays

Greater Anglia announced delays of about 30 minutes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Expert warns council reason for town centre redevelopment refusal is ‘unreasonable’

The application looks to redevelop land off Queen's Street Colchester Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists