Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

Firefighters were called to free a man trapped in the wreckage of car which left a Suffolk road and crashed into a ditch this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The air ambulance landed near the scene in Saxham Street, Stowupland, following the collision at about 6.50am.

Police also joined firefighters from Needham Market, Stowmarket and Elmswell stations at the scene.

A man was freed from the wreckage with assistance from fire crews.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.