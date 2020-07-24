E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk farmer dies

PUBLISHED: 08:01 25 July 2020

Suffolk farmer Stephen Wise has died aged 97. Picture: WISE FAMILY

Suffolk farmer Stephen Wise has died aged 97. Picture: WISE FAMILY

Archant

Tributes have been paid after the death of an “outstanding” Suffolk farmer who turned round a 500-acre farm to support the Second World War effort - amongst a litany of other lifetime achievements.

Suffolk farmer Stephen Wise has died aged 97. Picture: WISE FAMILYSuffolk farmer Stephen Wise has died aged 97. Picture: WISE FAMILY

Stephen Wise, who was 97 when he died, and his family were Czechoslovakian emigres who settled in Suffolk in 1938.

After buying Houghton Hall, a derelict 500-acre arable farm in Cavendish, Mr Wise and his father Eugene quickly turned it around to support the war effort - so much so that it was shown off as an exemplary English farm to visitors from Eastern Europe.

With his neighbour Basil Ambrose, he also started up The Agricultural Spraying Company - one of the first firms of its kind. One of their early contracts was to maintain the racecourse at Newmarket.

Described as a “very generous, social man who believed in giving something back into society”, Mr Wise helped draw his farming community together when he founded the South Suffolk Crop Competition in 1953. It remains a firm fixture on the farming calendar.

Stephen Wise and his neighbour, Basil Ambrose, started The Agricultural Spraying Company. Picture: WISE FAMILYStephen Wise and his neighbour, Basil Ambrose, started The Agricultural Spraying Company. Picture: WISE FAMILY

As well as farming, Mr Wise also worked very closely with Lady Sue Ryder for many years after she established her home in Cavendish for much-traumatised victims of the war.

You may also want to watch:

He was a lifelong and very active member of Amnesty International, joining shortly after it was founded in 1961 - constantly lobbying presidents and prime ministers to try and secure freedom for prisoners of conscience.

He was a one-time president of the Cavendish branch of the Conservative Party, as well as a key fundraiser and member of the executive for many years.

His abiding passion was football – and Ipswich Town. He started watching the club in the 1940s and became intimately associated with it.

He got to know the Cobbold family, who then owned the club, and Bobby Robson well. He also travelled with the team throughout Europe in its glory years.

His ‘second’ team was Chelsea and he also attended many England matches, including the legendary 1966 World Cup final at Wembley.

Mr Wise died in Devonshire House care home on Saturday, July 4 – the site of the first Sue Ryder home, which he had supported for so many years.

He leaves his daughters Eileen and Deborah, son Robert, and four grandchildren.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

First look: Inside Ruth Watson’s new Suffolk restaurant - opening this week

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole are opening a new Italian restaurant in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

First look: Inside Ruth Watson’s new Suffolk restaurant - opening this week

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole are opening a new Italian restaurant in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘The next Huawei’: Can Sizewell C be built without the Chinese?

Is Sizewell C possible without China? Rapid progress is being made on the first unit at Hinkley C, which shows how Sizewell C would look Picture: EDF

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk farmer dies

Suffolk farmer Stephen Wise has died aged 97. Picture: WISE FAMILY

Jailed in Suffolk: A stalker who harassed his ex and a man who bit hole in victim’s lip

Three men have been jailed in Suffolk this week. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Man denies violent disorder following Norwich Road ‘brawl’

Norwich Road was closed following the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Behind the scenes at Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue

Andy King of Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue. Picture: Neil Baxter