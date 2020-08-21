New-look leisure centre opens after £200,000 revamp

Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities at Mid Suffolk District Council and Stuart Murdy, general manager at Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre, try out the newly-refurbished gym. Picture: Simon Lee Photography/Mid Suffolk District Council Archant

A refurbished leisure centre is due to reopen in Stradbroke, bringing a host of new equipment and facilities to the local area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stradbroke Pool and Fitness Centre has reopened as the first step in Mid Suffolk District Council’s plans to upgrade leisure provision in the district.

Thanks to a £200,000 investment by Mid Suffolk District Council, customers at Stradbroke Pool and Fitness Centre can now enjoy modernised leisure facilities in the village.

You may also want to watch:

Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities and housing, and ward member for Stradbroke and Laxfield at Mid Suffolk District Council, said: “Making sure we have the right facilities to help residents remain healthy and stay active is so important, and the upgrades at Stradbroke are the first step in plans to upgrade our leisure provision in Mid Suffolk.

“We hope that by investing in our facilities, both current and future generations can enjoy physical activity, boosting their health and wellbeing in the long-term.”

The new upgrades and equipment, carried out by Callix Leisure Ltd, include 33 pieces of gym equipment, revamped pool changing areas and toilets, modernised plant and maintenance equipment and new poolside storage cupboards.

Anselm Gurney, contract manager for Everyone Active leisure centres in Mid Suffolk, said: “It’s great to see our customers return and enjoy the new facilities on offer in Stradbroke, and we hope to see even more people heading to the centre over the coming months.

“Of course we’ve had to change a few things in light of Covid-19, including advanced booking and extra cleaning to keep customers safe, but our aim is to ensure every one of our customers can stay active for years to come.”