E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New-look leisure centre opens after £200,000 revamp

PUBLISHED: 11:31 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 21 August 2020

Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities at Mid Suffolk District Council and Stuart Murdy, general manager at Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre, try out the newly-refurbished gym. Picture: Simon Lee Photography/Mid Suffolk District Council

Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities at Mid Suffolk District Council and Stuart Murdy, general manager at Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre, try out the newly-refurbished gym. Picture: Simon Lee Photography/Mid Suffolk District Council

Archant

A refurbished leisure centre is due to reopen in Stradbroke, bringing a host of new equipment and facilities to the local area.

Stradbroke Pool and Fitness Centre has reopened as the first step in Mid Suffolk District Council’s plans to upgrade leisure provision in the district.

Thanks to a £200,000 investment by Mid Suffolk District Council, customers at Stradbroke Pool and Fitness Centre can now enjoy modernised leisure facilities in the village.

You may also want to watch:

Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities and housing, and ward member for Stradbroke and Laxfield at Mid Suffolk District Council, said: “Making sure we have the right facilities to help residents remain healthy and stay active is so important, and the upgrades at Stradbroke are the first step in plans to upgrade our leisure provision in Mid Suffolk.

“We hope that by investing in our facilities, both current and future generations can enjoy physical activity, boosting their health and wellbeing in the long-term.”

The new upgrades and equipment, carried out by Callix Leisure Ltd, include 33 pieces of gym equipment, revamped pool changing areas and toilets, modernised plant and maintenance equipment and new poolside storage cupboards.

Anselm Gurney, contract manager for Everyone Active leisure centres in Mid Suffolk, said: “It’s great to see our customers return and enjoy the new facilities on offer in Stradbroke, and we hope to see even more people heading to the centre over the coming months.

“Of course we’ve had to change a few things in light of Covid-19, including advanced booking and extra cleaning to keep customers safe, but our aim is to ensure every one of our customers can stay active for years to come.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Take a look inside Suffolk’s newest deli

Eilir Rogers in the new deli Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family’s fight for answers after ‘kind and bubbly’ woman, 33, fell to her death

Emma Fraser Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Seven lawn mowers stolen from church outbuilding

Seven lawn mowers have been stolen from an outbuilding at a church in Snape. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kane to miss Ipswich friendly as England skipper self-isolates following holiday

Harry Kane will not be playing against Ipswich Town this weekend. Picture: PA

New-look leisure centre opens after £200,000 revamp

Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities at Mid Suffolk District Council and Stuart Murdy, general manager at Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre, try out the newly-refurbished gym. Picture: Simon Lee Photography/Mid Suffolk District Council