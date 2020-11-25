Road closed for hours after tractor knocks over telegraph pole
PUBLISHED: 15:21 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 25 November 2020
Archant
A road in Stradbroke has been closed since 9.30am this morning after a tractor knocked over a telegraph pole.
Police were called with reports that a tractor had knocked into the pole on the B117 heading towards Eye from Stradbroke.
Officers have been on the scene since early this morning to close the road and are waiting for BT engineers to make the scene safe.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.