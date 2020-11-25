Road closed for hours after tractor knocks over telegraph pole

The tractor knocked over a telegraph pole heading towards Eye from Stradbroke this morning on the B117. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A road in Stradbroke has been closed since 9.30am this morning after a tractor knocked over a telegraph pole.

Police were called with reports that a tractor had knocked into the pole on the B117 heading towards Eye from Stradbroke.

Officers have been on the scene since early this morning to close the road and are waiting for BT engineers to make the scene safe.