E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Road closed for hours after tractor knocks over telegraph pole

PUBLISHED: 15:21 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 25 November 2020

The tractor knocked over a telegraph pole heading towards Eye from Stradbroke this morning on the B117. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The tractor knocked over a telegraph pole heading towards Eye from Stradbroke this morning on the B117. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A road in Stradbroke has been closed since 9.30am this morning after a tractor knocked over a telegraph pole.

Police were called with reports that a tractor had knocked into the pole on the B117 heading towards Eye from Stradbroke.

Officers have been on the scene since early this morning to close the road and are waiting for BT engineers to make the scene safe.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Calls for Suffolk and Essex to remain in Tier 1 post-lockdown

Christmas shoppers in Ipswich during lockdown - the county is hoping it will be in tier one next week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East’s logistics sector ‘set to make big gains in 2021’, says developer

Nic Rumsey, director of Jaynic, is optimistic about East Anglia emerging from the economic downturn Picture: JAYNIC

Developers behind SnOasis project announce resort’s new name

An artists' impression of a ski slope at the Valley Ridge resort, formerly known as SnOasis, in Great Blakenham Picture: HOLDER MATHIAS ARCHITECTS

CCTV released after man steals almost £500 of tools from Homebase

CCTV has been issued after a man stole almost £500 of tools from Homebase in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Reduced visibility’ helped cause fighter pilot’s death in crash, report finds

Kenneth Allen died in June 2020 when his aircraft from RAF Lakenheath crashed into the North Sea