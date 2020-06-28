Breaking

Serious collision closes A143 in both directions

Suffolk police has closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to an accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have closed the A143 near Stradishall in West Suffolk following a serious crash.

The road is closed in both directions from Highpoint Prison to the junction with the B1063 at Wickhambrook.

At 12.31pm today Suffolk Police tweeted: “The A143 at Stradishall is currently closed in both directions due to a serious RTC, from the Highpoint Prison area to Wickhambrook crossroads (B1063).”

According to the AA traffic map traffic is building in the area.

It states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to accident on A143 both ways between Hawbush Road and B1063.”

Suffolk police has been approached for more information.

