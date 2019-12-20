Dramatic picture shows smashed up car after crash

The car which was involved in a crash at Stradishall. Picture: HAVERHILL POLICE Archant

This was the dramatic scene after a crash on a rural Suffolk road left a car looking very much the worse for wear.

Suffolk police were called to a crash in Stradishall, near Highpoint prison, on Thursday, December 19.

Afterwards Haverhill Police Tweeted an image of a car involved in the crash with the front of the vehicle ripped off and dented, as well as the engine inside being visible.

They said there were "luckily no serious injuries".