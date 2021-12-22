Pelvic floor exerciser in Bury among UK's weirdest Barnardo's donations

Some very strange items were donated to Barnardo's shops over the past year, including the one on St Johns St in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: PA/Google Maps

The charity Barnardo's has revealed the strangest things donated to their shops in 2021 includes a pelvic floor exerciser.

This medical device was donated to the Barnardo's shop in St John's Street in Bury St Edmunds.

Other bizarre body related donations include a used pregnancy test in Glasgow, a packet of Viagra in Rotherham, a bottom wiping tool in Gravesend, a urethral catheter and urine bottle in Lincoln. and a haemorrhoid cushion in Wolverhampton.

Not all of the strange donations were medical supplies — one contributor in London donated portraits of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong, Vlad the Impaler, otherwise known as Dracula, and former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Various supposedly edible donations were also made to Barnardo's across the country, including a tin of crab meat with an expiry date in 2015, a man's coat with a slice of pizza in it, several carrot ends, and a bag of moss.

Some other strange items donated to Barnardo's shops include a scorpion in a jar of formaldehyde, a farmer's tool for castrating lambs, a pot with nine human molars inside and a used toilet brush.

This is not the first time Barnardo’s shops have received unusual deliveries, with previous quirky highlights including a dead bird in Glasgow and a hamster cage in Warrington, Cheshire, with a dead hamster inside.

Barnardo’s shared the weird donations as part of an appeal to encourage people to give their unwanted Christmas gifts to their local branch, where all profits will go towards helping vulnerable children and young people.

“Most of us have received Christmas presents that may be of good quality and cost a fair bit – but are just not suitable for ourselves,” said Roy Clark, managing director of Barnardo’s Trading Companies.

“So instead of putting them at the back of the drawer and forgetting about them, why not donate to your local Barnardo’s store?”