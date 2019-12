A12 partially blocked after tree falls on car

The tree fell on the car near Stratford St Andrew Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The A12 was partially blocked yesterday evening after a tree fell onto a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Constabulary said they were called to the scene near Stratford St Andrew at 9.05pm on Friday.

The police confirmed there were no injuries in the incident and were working to clear the road.

The road reopened by Saturday morning.