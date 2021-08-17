Picture shows firefighters tackling 400-tonne bale blaze
Published: 8:40 AM August 17, 2021 Updated: 9:28 AM August 17, 2021
- Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service
This is the dramatic moment 400 tonnes of straw bales caught alight near Braintree.
Essex County Fire and Rescue has released the image of the late-night blaze in Sampford Hall Lane at 11.48pm yesterday.
Two fire crews from Thaxted and Saffron Walden stations were called to the scene.
When fire crews arrived, they reported that the stack of straw, which weighed around 400 tonnes, was alight and had collapsed onto the B1051.
Around 100m of hedgerow had also caught fire.
You may also want to watch:
Firefighters have warned that the stack will continue to burn and produce smoke.
They have advised neighbours in the area to keep their windows and doors closed.
Most Read
- 1 Fire crews extinguish blaze which broke out at herb factory
- 2 Emergency services called to incident on Ipswich estate
- 3 Farmer-inventor deeply disappointed after losing long-running patent case
- 4 Town close in on signing of Tom Carroll
- 5 Man dies in unexplained incident
- 6 Driver in his 20s dies in A144 collision
- 7 'It’s nice to feel wanted' - Town make Carroll signing number 16
- 8 Former Town prospect Knight makes loan move from Manchester City to League One side
- 9 Air ambulance called to serious two-vehicle collision on A144
- 10 Motorcyclist fighting for his life after crash into road sign on A133