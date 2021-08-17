News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Picture shows firefighters tackling 400-tonne bale blaze

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:40 AM August 17, 2021
Firefighters tackle the bale blaze at Great Sampford, near Braintree

This is the dramatic moment 400 tonnes of straw bales caught alight near Braintree.

Essex County Fire and Rescue has released the image of the late-night blaze in Sampford Hall Lane at 11.48pm yesterday.

Two fire crews from Thaxted and Saffron Walden stations were called to the scene.

When fire crews arrived, they reported that the stack of straw, which weighed around 400 tonnes, was alight and had collapsed onto the B1051.

Around 100m of hedgerow had also caught fire.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters have warned that the stack will continue to burn and produce smoke.

They have advised neighbours in the area to keep their windows and doors closed.

