When you can see rare 'strawberry moon' in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 3:52 PM June 23, 2021   
A strawberry moon pictured last year. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The 'strawberry moon' on Thursday, June 24 will be the final 'supermoon' of the year - Credit: PA

Skygazers are set to look out for the final "supermoon" of the year, expected to be visible from dusk on Thursday.

A "strawberry moon" is set to reach its peak on Thursday, June 24 at about 7.39pm, although it will not rise in the UK until about an hour later.

Supermoons are when the moon appears bigger and brighter in the sky.

They occur when there is a full moon while the earth's natural satellite is at its closest point to earth during its orbit.

It is believed the moon will appear about 14% bigger and 30% brighter than usual.

Skygazers do not need any special equipment to see the moon - but it will only be visible if the skies are clear of clouds.

Send your pictures of the strawberry moon to newsroom@archant.co.uk

