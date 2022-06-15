News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

Incredible photos of rare strawberry supermoon captured above Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:39 AM June 15, 2022
The rare strawberry supermoon was spotted above Suffolk last night

The rare strawberry supermoon was spotted above Suffolk last night - Credit: Julie Kemp

Stunning photos of the strawberry supermoon have been captured in Suffolk. 

Amateur photographers across the county managed to get a picture of one of the biggest lunar events of the year. 

The strawberry supermoon was the closest and biggest last night 

The strawberry supermoon was the closest and biggest last night - Credit: Julie Kemp

The moon had an orange hue 

The moon had an orange hue - Credit: Alex Rudiger

The moon has had an orange hue for the past couple days but according to BBC's Sky at Night, last night was the closest and biggest it will be all year. 

Julie Kemp who captured some photos of the strawberry supermoon said: "It didn’t disappoint, and was so bright, orange and beautiful."

Some photos of the phenomenon were captured on Monday night above Waldringfield, near Martlesham. 

The moon looked different last night

The moon looked different last night - Credit: Alex Rudiger

Alex said the colour of the moon really stood out on camera 

Alex said the colour of the moon really stood out on camera - Credit: Alex Rudiger

Alex Rudiger also captured some incredible pictures of the moon in Henley Avenue in Ipswich. 

What is a supermoon?

 Supermoons are a combination of a lunar perigee (when the moon is closest to the earth) and a full moon.

They can appear about 7pc bigger and 15pc brighter than normal full moons.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A home in Hadleigh has been left badly damaged after a fire ripped through the semi-detached house

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Home left badly damaged after fire ripped through property

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Nutshell Pub in Bury is featured in the new publication from CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale),

Pubs

Which Suffolk town has the most pubs per person?

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst celebrates with the National League play off final trophy after duri

Football

Hurst linked with former Town player after Grimsby promotion

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A former care home has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Frinton-on-Sea

Essex Live News

Former care home destroyed in suspected arson attack

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon