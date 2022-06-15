Incredible photos of rare strawberry supermoon captured above Suffolk

Gallery

The rare strawberry supermoon was spotted above Suffolk last night - Credit: Julie Kemp

Stunning photos of the strawberry supermoon have been captured in Suffolk.

Amateur photographers across the county managed to get a picture of one of the biggest lunar events of the year.

The strawberry supermoon was the closest and biggest last night - Credit: Julie Kemp

The moon had an orange hue - Credit: Alex Rudiger

The moon has had an orange hue for the past couple days but according to BBC's Sky at Night, last night was the closest and biggest it will be all year.

Julie Kemp who captured some photos of the strawberry supermoon said: "It didn’t disappoint, and was so bright, orange and beautiful."

Some photos of the phenomenon were captured on Monday night above Waldringfield, near Martlesham.

The moon looked different last night - Credit: Alex Rudiger

Alex said the colour of the moon really stood out on camera - Credit: Alex Rudiger

Alex Rudiger also captured some incredible pictures of the moon in Henley Avenue in Ipswich.

What is a supermoon?

Supermoons are a combination of a lunar perigee (when the moon is closest to the earth) and a full moon.

They can appear about 7pc bigger and 15pc brighter than normal full moons.