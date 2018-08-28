Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stradbroke neighbourhood plan gets backing in referendum

PUBLISHED: 15:58 02 February 2019

Stradbroke's neighbourhood plan is set to be adopted after 80% of the referendum turnout backed the plan. PIcture: SIMON PARKER

Stradbroke's neighbourhood plan is set to be adopted after 80% of the referendum turnout backed the plan. PIcture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

The neighbourhood plan for a Mid Suffolk village that has been in development for more than four years has been backed by the community.

A referendum was held in Stradbroke on Friday, February 1 on whether to adopt the neighbourhood plan, which will help inform future development in the village for the next 20 years.

More than 40% of the eligible 1,197 electorate turned out for the vote, which resulted in 387 people backing the plan – 80.4% of the turnout.

James Hargrave, chairman of Stradbroke Parish Council which worked up the neighbourhood plan, said: “I am really pleased that 80% of people in Stradbroke supported the plan – it’s a ringing endorsement as a much higher percentage than we thought voted.

“We think the plan is really important because it gives Stradbroke a say in the future development.

“It means that any future development has to be guided by the plan because it becomes part of the planning decision making.

“We are really pleased with the result of the referendum and we hope it’s going to allow sensible, sustainable development in Stradbroke of the coming years.

“We want to see the village develop but we don’t want to see really large developments. We think it should be about the same level of development [over the next 20 years] as the last 20 years.”

The plan will go to March’s Mid Suffolk District Council full council meeting where it will be formally adopted, but the results of the referendum means it already carries significant weight should an application for the village be presented before then.

Neighbourhood plans are documents put together by town and parish councils which inform future development in their areas, and include allocations of how many homes should be developed over a certain time period, as well as suitable areas of land.

Stradbroke’s plan features five sites allocated for a minimum of 219 homes until 2036.

The plan has been in development since 2014, and is only the second referendum in the district after Mendlesham.

In December, Mid Suffolk’s cabinet approved the neighbourhood plans for Stradbroke and Debenham to go to referendum, with Debenham’s vote taking place on Thursday, February 7.

The results are expected the following day.

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Thousands of new patients unable to get dentist appointment on NHS, according to survey

Thousands of people are unable to get a dental appointment on the NHS in Suffolk, according to a survey commissioned by NHS England

‘It was a terrific performance’ – U’s boss after 4-0 win at Northampton

Frank Nouble puts the U's 1-0 up at Northampton Town this afternoon. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

Man arrested after five early morning robberies in Colchester - including a woman threatened with knife

A man has been arrested following a series of robberies in ColchesterSuffolk Police stock images. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man freed from vehicle following crash in Ramsey

Fire crews in Essex freed a man from his vehicle following a crash in Ramsey Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Northampton Town 0 Colchester United 4: U’s celebrate big away win

Frank Nouble puts the U's 1-0 up at Northampton Town this afternoon. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists