'Such an honour' - Crafters get letter of thanks from the Queen
- Credit: Mandy Mitchell
A charity based in Thornham Magna, Eye, has received royal recognition after sending a gift to the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee.
Two crafters from Street Forge Workshops, Taz Addinall and Denise Brown, designed and made a bag for the Queen, and have received a letter from Windsor Castle, thanking them for the gift.
When the letter arrived both women were working in the craft studio, and were overcome with emotion. Taz said: "I never expected such a lovely letter from the Queen."
Denise added: "It's such an honour, my Dad will be very proud."
The letter, which mentioned the pair by name, will now be framed and put on display.
Street Forge Workshops is a charity and day care service for adults with a range of disabilities, with a woodwork workshop and a craftwork studio.
Manager, Claire Keeble, said: "This is such an honour for Street Forge Workshop and all thanks must go to Taz and Denise for an original idea and their skill in making such a lovely gift."
