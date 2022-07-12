News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Such an honour' - Crafters get letter of thanks from the Queen

Toby Lown

Published: 12:43 PM July 12, 2022
Letter from Windsor with Taz Addinall and Denise Brown

Denise (left) and Taz (right) designed and made the bag for the Queen to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Mandy Mitchell

A charity based in Thornham Magna, Eye, has received royal recognition after sending a gift to the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee.

Two crafters from Street Forge Workshops, Taz Addinall and Denise Brown, designed and made a bag for the Queen, and have received a letter from Windsor Castle, thanking them for the gift.

When the letter arrived both women were working in the craft studio, and were overcome with emotion. Taz said: "I never expected such a lovely letter from the Queen."

Denise added: "It's such an honour, my Dad will be very proud."

The letter, which mentioned the pair by name, will now be framed and put on display.

Street Forge Workshops is a charity and day care service for adults with a range of disabilities, with a woodwork workshop and a craftwork studio.

Manager, Claire Keeble, said: "This is such an honour for Street Forge Workshop and all thanks must go to Taz and Denise for an original idea and their skill in making such a lovely gift."

