Charity seeks volunteers for Strictly Suffolk fundraiser

15 February, 2019 - 16:51
Inspire Suffolks popular fundraiser is looking for volunteers Picture: ZOE GIBBS PHOTOGRAPHY/INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Zoe Gibbs Photography

Inspire Suffolk is looking for volunteers to train up for its dazzling Strictly Suffolk fundraiser.

The charity is looking for five men and five women who will learn to dance for ten weeks with the Ipswich School of Dancing before being paired with a semi-professional.

The event will culminate with a glittering finale at Trinity Park on Saturday July 20.

This is the sixth year the charity has put on the event, based on the BBC Strictly Come Dancing.

Last year it raised almost £13,000 for Inspire Suffolk, a charity which helps guide young people not in employment, education or training to fulfilling futures.

Those wanting to take part must be available for a pre-training meeting on Sunday, April 7, and for ten weeks training every Sunday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm starting on May 12.

To register your interest or to book tickets to the finale call 01473 353194 or email saraw@inspiresuffolk.org.uk

