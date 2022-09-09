Strike action cancelled after Queen's death
- Credit: PA/Charlotte Bond
Royal Mail and rail workers have called off planned industrial action as Britain enters a period of mourning for the Queen.
Unions representing Royal Mail postal workers and rail staff said that "out of respect for her service to the country and her family" they have taken the decision to cancel immediate strike action.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union had been due to walk out on 15 and 17 September in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.
“We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”
Royal Mail workers were also due to continue a 48-hour walkout on Friday in a dispute over pay and conditions.
Plans were also in place to launch another strike on 30 September.
General secretary of the Communications Workers Union (CWU), Dave Ward, said: “Following the very sad news of the passing of the Queen and out of respect for her service to the country and her family, the union has decided to call off tomorrow’s planned strike action.”